Exxon Mobil's Q4 Earnings Preview

Exxon Mobil (NYSE: XOM) unveils its next round of earnings this Friday, January 31. Here is Benzinga's everything-that-matters guide for the earnings announcement.

Earnings and Revenue

Wall Street analysts see Exxon Mobil reporting earnings of 53 cents per share on sales of $65.18 billion.

Exxon Mobil reported a profit of $1.50 when it published results during the same quarter last year. Sales in that period totaled $71.89 billion. The analyst consensus estimate would represent a 64.67% decrease in the company's earnings. Sales would be down 9.34% from the same quarter last year. Exxon Mobil's reported EPS has stacked up against analyst estimates in the past like this:

Quarter Q3 2019 Q2 2019 Q1 2019 Q4 2018 EPS Estimate 0.670 0.690 0.780 1.17 EPS Actual 0.680 0.730 0.550 1.5

Stock Performance

Over the last 52-week period, shares of Exxon Mobil have declined 10.35%. Given that these returns are generally negative, long-term shareholders are probably a little upset going into this earnings release. Long-term shareholders are already wary of 12-month losses prior to the announcement.

Analysts have adjusted their estimates lower for EPS and revenues over the past 90 days. The popular rating by analysts on Exxon Mobil stock is a Sell. The strength of this rating has maintained conviction over the past 90 days.

Conference Call

Exxon Mobil is scheduled to hold a conference call at 9:30 a.m. ET and it can be accessed here: https://globalmeet.webcasts.com/starthere.jsp?ei=1271710&tp_key=e52c702009