Advanced Micro Devices Q4 Earnings Preview

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ: AMD) announces its next round of earnings this Tuesday, January 28. Here is Benzinga's everything-that-matters guide for the Q4 earnings announcement.

Earnings and Revenue

Based on Advanced Micro Devices management projections, analysts predict EPS of 31 cents on revenue of $2.11 billion.

In the same quarter last year, Advanced Micro Devices reported EPS of 8 cents on revenue of $1.42 billion. The analyst consensus estimate would represent a 287.50% increase in the company's earnings. Revenue would be up 48.70% from the year-ago period. Here's how the company's EPS has stacked up against analyst estimates in the past:

Quarter Q3 2019 Q2 2019 Q1 2019 Q4 2018 EPS Estimate 0.180 0.080 0.050 0.08 EPS Actual 0.180 0.080 0.060 0.08

Stock Performance

Over the last 52-week period, shares are up 141.49%. Given that these returns are generally positive, long-term shareholders can be content going into this earnings release.

Over the past 90 days, analysts have generally adjusted their estimates higher for EPS and revenues. Analysts seem to have settled on a Sell rating with Advanced Micro Devices. The strength of this rating has dwindled over the past three months.

Conference Call

Advanced Micro Devices is scheduled to hold a conference call at 5:30 p.m. ET and it can be accessed here: https://edge.media-server.com/mmc/p/qazhc4s8