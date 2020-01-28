Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Advanced Micro Devices Q4 Earnings Preview
Benzinga News Desk  
 
January 28, 2020 7:05am   Comments
Share:
Advanced Micro Devices Q4 Earnings Preview

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ: AMD) announces its next round of earnings this Tuesday, January 28. Here is Benzinga's everything-that-matters guide for the Q4 earnings announcement.

Earnings and Revenue

Based on Advanced Micro Devices management projections, analysts predict EPS of 31 cents on revenue of $2.11 billion.

See Also: Here's How Much Investing $100 In AMD Stock Back In 2010 Would Be Worth Today

In the same quarter last year, Advanced Micro Devices reported EPS of 8 cents on revenue of $1.42 billion. The analyst consensus estimate would represent a 287.50% increase in the company's earnings. Revenue would be up 48.70% from the year-ago period. Here's how the company's EPS has stacked up against analyst estimates in the past:

 

Quarter Q3 2019 Q2 2019 Q1 2019 Q4 2018
EPS Estimate 0.180 0.080 0.050 0.08
EPS Actual 0.180 0.080 0.060 0.08

Stock Performance

Over the last 52-week period, shares are up 141.49%. Given that these returns are generally positive, long-term shareholders can be content going into this earnings release.

Over the past 90 days, analysts have generally adjusted their estimates higher for EPS and revenues. Analysts seem to have settled on a Sell rating with Advanced Micro Devices. The strength of this rating has dwindled over the past three months.

Conference Call

Advanced Micro Devices is scheduled to hold a conference call at 5:30 p.m. ET and it can be accessed here: https://edge.media-server.com/mmc/p/qazhc4s8

Posted-In: Earnings News

© 2020 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (AMD)

Earnings Scheduled For January 28, 2020
Going Viral: Stocks On Their Back As Virus Spreads Heading Into Key Earnings, Fed Week
Here's How Much Investing $100 In AMD Stock Back In 2010 Would Be Worth Today
15 Technology Stocks Moving In Monday's Pre-Market Session
Intel Analysts Harp On Muted Second Half Outlook Following Stellar Quarter
Stocks That Hit 52-Week Highs On Friday
View Comments and Join the Discussion!
Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Daily Analyst Rating
A summary of each day’s top rating changes from sell-side analysts on the street.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com

1 (877) 440-9464 (ZING) © Copyright Benzinga