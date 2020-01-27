Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Here's How Much Investing $100 In AMD Stock Back In 2010 Would Be Worth Today
Wayne Duggan , Benzinga Staff Writer  
 
January 27, 2020 8:00am   Comments
Share:
Here's How Much Investing $100 In AMD Stock Back In 2010 Would Be Worth Today

Investors who owned stocks in the 2010s generally experienced some big gains. In fact, the SPDR S&P 500 (NYSE: SPY) total return for the decade was 250.5%. But there’s no question some big-name stocks did much better than others along the way.

AMD’s Big Decade

One stock that had plenty of highs and lows over the past decade is semiconductor play Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ: AMD).

The rise of smartphones, online gaming, cloud computing, cryptocurrency and other innovations created a boom in semiconductor demand over the past decade. In addition, AMD was in the right place at the right time to capitalize on missteps by Intel Corporation (NASDAQ: INTC) and gain CPU market share as well.

In a big year for the S&P 500 in 2019, AMD was the best stock of all, gaining 139% due to booming demand in the high-end PC and server chip markets.

For AMD investors, the 2010s were like a tale of two decades.

See Also: Here's How Much Investing $100 In Intel Stock Back In 2010 Would Be Worth Today

AMD shares started the 2010s trading at around $9.70. By mid-2015, the stock had hit its low point of the decade, dropping all the way to $1.61 as a crash in GPU demand hit the semiconductor industry hard. Fortunately, by the end of 2016 AMD shares were making new decade highs above $10 per share.

After spending most of 2017 and the first half of 2018 in a trading range between $10 and $15, AMD hit $20 and then $30 by the end of 2018 as headlines about AMD gaining CPU share from Intel boosted the stock.

2020 And Beyond

AMD gained momentum in 2019 as Intel’s issues persisted, and the stock hit its decade high of $52.81 on Friday ahead of earnings.

The popular semiconductor stock was a top overall performer over the past decade. In fact, $100 worth of AMD stock in 2010 would be worth more than $522 today.

Looking ahead, analysts expect a pullback for AMD in 2020. The average price target among the 32 analysts covering the stock is $41.50, suggesting 17.6% downside from current levels.

Posted-In: Cryptocurrency Education Top Stories Markets Movers Trading Ideas General Best of Benzinga

© 2020 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (INTC + AMD)

15 Technology Stocks Moving In Monday's Pre-Market Session
70 Biggest Movers From Friday
PreMarket Prep Recap: Intel's Big Beat And Simple Technical Analysis At Work In Boeing
Intel Analysts Harp On Muted Second Half Outlook Following Stellar Quarter
44 Stocks Moving In Friday's Mid-Day Session
Stocks That Hit 52-Week Highs On Friday
View Comments and Join the Discussion!
Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Daily Analyst Rating
A summary of each day’s top rating changes from sell-side analysts on the street.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com

1 (877) 440-9464 (ZING) © Copyright Benzinga