Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Q4 Earnings Preview: PulteGroup
Benzinga News Desk  
 
January 27, 2020 1:09pm   Comments
Share:

PulteGroup (NYSE: PHM) announces its next round of earnings this Tuesday, January 28. Here is Benzinga's everything-that-matters guide for the Q4 earnings announcement.

Earnings and Revenue

Analysts predict PulteGroup will report earnings of $1.09 per share on revenue of $2.98 billion.

If the company were to match the consensus estimate when it reports Tuesday, earnings would be down 1.80%. Sales would be down 0.63% from the year-ago period. Here's how the company's reported EPS has stacked up against analyst estimates in the past:

 

Quarter Q3 2019 Q2 2019 Q1 2019 Q4 2018
EPS Estimate 0.920 0.830 0.470 1.1
EPS Actual 1.010 0.860 0.590 1.11

Stock Performance

Over the last 52-week period, shares are up 63.71%. Given that these returns are generally positive, long-term shareholders should be satisfied going into this earnings release. Analysts have adjusted their estimates lower for EPS and revenues over the past 90 days. The popular rating by analysts on PulteGroup stock is a Neutral. The strength of this rating has maintained conviction over the past 90 days.

Conference Call

PulteGroup is scheduled to hold a conference call at 8:30 a.m. ET and can be accessed here: http://www.pultegroupinc.com/investor-relations/events-and-presentations/default.aspx

Posted-In: Earnings News

© 2020 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (PHM)

Benzinga Pro's Top 5 Stocks To Watch For Mon., Jan. 27, 2020: DHI, NIO, JNPR, CODX, WHR
Stocks That Hit 52-Week Highs On Friday
Stocks That Hit 52-Week Highs On Wednesday
Stocks That Hit 52-Week Highs On Tuesday
Stocks That Hit 52-Week Highs On Friday
Stocks That Hit 52-Week Highs On Wednesday
View Comments and Join the Discussion!
Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Daily Analyst Rating
A summary of each day’s top rating changes from sell-side analysts on the street.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com

1 (877) 440-9464 (ZING) © Copyright Benzinga