Q4 Earnings Preview: PulteGroup

PulteGroup (NYSE: PHM) announces its next round of earnings this Tuesday, January 28. Here is Benzinga's everything-that-matters guide for the Q4 earnings announcement.

Earnings and Revenue

Analysts predict PulteGroup will report earnings of $1.09 per share on revenue of $2.98 billion.

If the company were to match the consensus estimate when it reports Tuesday, earnings would be down 1.80%. Sales would be down 0.63% from the year-ago period. Here's how the company's reported EPS has stacked up against analyst estimates in the past:

Quarter Q3 2019 Q2 2019 Q1 2019 Q4 2018 EPS Estimate 0.920 0.830 0.470 1.1 EPS Actual 1.010 0.860 0.590 1.11

Stock Performance

Over the last 52-week period, shares are up 63.71%. Given that these returns are generally positive, long-term shareholders should be satisfied going into this earnings release. Analysts have adjusted their estimates lower for EPS and revenues over the past 90 days. The popular rating by analysts on PulteGroup stock is a Neutral. The strength of this rating has maintained conviction over the past 90 days.

Conference Call

PulteGroup is scheduled to hold a conference call at 8:30 a.m. ET and can be accessed here: http://www.pultegroupinc.com/investor-relations/events-and-presentations/default.aspx