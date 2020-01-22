Procter & Gamble's Q2 Earnings Preview
Procter & Gamble (NYSE: PG) unveils its next round of earnings this Thursday, January 23. Here is Benzinga's everything-that-matters guide for the earnings announcement.
Earnings and Revenue
Wall Street analysts see Procter & Gamble reporting earnings of $1.37 per share on revenue of $18.35 billion.
Procter & Gamble reported a profit of $1.25 when it published results during the same quarter last year. Sales in that period totaled $17.44 billion. If the company were to match the consensus estimate when it reports Thursday, EPS would be up 9.60%. Sales would be have grown 5.23% from the same quarter last year. Procter & Gamble's reported EPS has stacked up against analyst estimates in the past like this:
|Quarter
|Q1 2020
|Q4 2019
|Q3 2019
|Q2 2019
|EPS Estimate
|1.240
|1.050
|1.030
|1.21
|EPS Actual
|1.370
|1.100
|1.060
|1.25
Stock Performance
For a full 12 months, the return has risen by 37.92%. Given that these returns are generally positive, long-term shareholders are probably relaxed going into this earnings release. Long-term shareholders are already enjoying 12-month gains prior to the announcement.
Analyst estimates have adjusted higher for EPS and revenues over the past 90 days. The most common rating by analysts on Procter & Gamble stock is a Neutral. The strength of this rating has maintained conviction over the past three months.
Conference Call
Procter & Gamble is scheduled to hold a conference call at 8:00 a.m. ET and can be accessed here: http://www.pginvestor.com/Presentations-and-Events
