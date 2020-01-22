Procter & Gamble's Q2 Earnings Preview

Procter & Gamble (NYSE: PG) unveils its next round of earnings this Thursday, January 23. Here is Benzinga's everything-that-matters guide for the earnings announcement.

Earnings and Revenue

Wall Street analysts see Procter & Gamble reporting earnings of $1.37 per share on revenue of $18.35 billion.

Procter & Gamble reported a profit of $1.25 when it published results during the same quarter last year. Sales in that period totaled $17.44 billion. If the company were to match the consensus estimate when it reports Thursday, EPS would be up 9.60%. Sales would be have grown 5.23% from the same quarter last year. Procter & Gamble's reported EPS has stacked up against analyst estimates in the past like this:

Quarter Q1 2020 Q4 2019 Q3 2019 Q2 2019 EPS Estimate 1.240 1.050 1.030 1.21 EPS Actual 1.370 1.100 1.060 1.25

Stock Performance

For a full 12 months, the return has risen by 37.92%. Given that these returns are generally positive, long-term shareholders are probably relaxed going into this earnings release. Long-term shareholders are already enjoying 12-month gains prior to the announcement.

Analyst estimates have adjusted higher for EPS and revenues over the past 90 days. The most common rating by analysts on Procter & Gamble stock is a Neutral. The strength of this rating has maintained conviction over the past three months.

Conference Call

Procter & Gamble is scheduled to hold a conference call at 8:00 a.m. ET and can be accessed here: http://www.pginvestor.com/Presentations-and-Events