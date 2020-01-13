Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Q4 Earnings Outlook For Citigroup
Benzinga News Desk  
 
January 13, 2020 1:14pm   Comments
Share:
Q4 Earnings Outlook For Citigroup

Citigroup (NYSE: C) unveils its next round of earnings this Tuesday, January 14. Get prepared with Benzinga's ultimate preview for Citigroup's Q4 earnings.

Earnings and Revenue

Wall Street expects EPS of $1.84 and sales around $17.89 billion.

In the same quarter last year, Citigroup posted a profit of $1.61 on sales of $17.12 billion. The Wall Street consensus estimate for earnings would represent a 14.29% increase for the company. Sales would be up 4.47% on a year-over-year basis. Here's how the Citigroup's reported EPS has stacked up against analyst estimates in the past:

 

Quarter Q3 2019 Q2 2019 Q1 2019 Q4 2018
EPS Estimate 1.950 1.810 1.800 1.55
EPS Actual 1.970 1.830 1.870 1.61

Stock Performance

Over the last 52-week period, shares are up 40.41%. Given that these returns are generally positive, long-term shareholders should be satisfied going into this earnings release. Analysts have adjusted their estimates higher for EPS and revenues over the past 90 days. The average rating by analysts on Citigroup stock is a Neutral. The validity of this rating has maintained conviction over the past 90 days.

Conference Call

Citigroup is scheduled to hold a conference call at 11:30 a.m. ET and can be accessed here: https://www.citigroup.com/citi/investor/pres.htm

Posted-In: Earnings News

 

Related Articles (C)

3 ETFs For A Big Week Of Bank Earnings
Here Come The Banks: Strong Q4 Profit Growth Forecast For JP Morgan, Citigroup
Earnings Time: Excitement Builds Ahead Of Big Bank Reporting Season Getting Underway
Monday's Market Minute: This Week's Earnings And Geopolitics Factors
Benzinga Pro's Top 5 Stocks To Watch For Mon., Jan. 13, 2020: WCC, LULU, XLF, TEAM, BIIB
Bulls And Bears Of The Week: Apple, Citigroup, Southwest, Walgreens And More
View Comments and Join the Discussion!
Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Daily Analyst Rating
A summary of each day’s top rating changes from sell-side analysts on the street.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com

1 (877) 440-9464 (ZING) © Copyright Benzinga