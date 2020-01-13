Q4 Earnings Outlook For Citigroup

Citigroup (NYSE: C) unveils its next round of earnings this Tuesday, January 14. Get prepared with Benzinga's ultimate preview for Citigroup's Q4 earnings.

Earnings and Revenue

Wall Street expects EPS of $1.84 and sales around $17.89 billion.

In the same quarter last year, Citigroup posted a profit of $1.61 on sales of $17.12 billion. The Wall Street consensus estimate for earnings would represent a 14.29% increase for the company. Sales would be up 4.47% on a year-over-year basis. Here's how the Citigroup's reported EPS has stacked up against analyst estimates in the past:

Quarter Q3 2019 Q2 2019 Q1 2019 Q4 2018 EPS Estimate 1.950 1.810 1.800 1.55 EPS Actual 1.970 1.830 1.870 1.61

Stock Performance

Over the last 52-week period, shares are up 40.41%. Given that these returns are generally positive, long-term shareholders should be satisfied going into this earnings release. Analysts have adjusted their estimates higher for EPS and revenues over the past 90 days. The average rating by analysts on Citigroup stock is a Neutral. The validity of this rating has maintained conviction over the past 90 days.

Conference Call

Citigroup is scheduled to hold a conference call at 11:30 a.m. ET and can be accessed here: https://www.citigroup.com/citi/investor/pres.htm