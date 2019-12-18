Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Q2 Earnings Preview For Darden Restaurants
Benzinga News Desk  
 
December 18, 2019 1:23pm   Comments
Share:

Darden Restaurants (NYSE: DRI) will be releasing its next round of earnings this Thursday, December 19. For all of the relevant information, here is your guide for the Q2 earnings announcement.

Earnings and Revenue

Darden Restaurants EPS is expected to be around $1.07, according to sell-side analysts. Sales will likely be near $2.06 billion.

In the same quarter last year, Darden Restaurants reported EPS of 92 cents on revenue of $1.97 billion. The analyst consensus estimate would represent a 16.30% increase in the company's earnings. Revenue would be have grown 4.41% from the same quarter last year. The company's reported EPS has stacked up against analyst estimates in the past like this:

 

Quarter Q1 2020 Q4 2019 Q3 2019 Q2 2019
EPS Estimate 1.360 1.720 1.74 0.91
EPS Actual 1.380 1.760 1.8 0.92

Stock Performance

Over the last 52-week period, shares are up 17.31%. Given that these returns are generally positive, long-term shareholders should be satisfied going into this earnings release. Analysts have adjusted their estimates higher for EPS and revenues over the past 90 days. The popular rating by analysts on Darden Restaurants stock is a Neutral. The strength of this rating has maintained conviction over the past 90 days.

Conference Call

Darden Restaurants is scheduled to hold a conference call at 8:30 a.m. ET and it can be accessed here: https://www.webcaster4.com/Webcast/Page/1007/32441

Posted-In: Earnings News

 

Related Articles (DRI)

Benzinga's Top Upgrades, Downgrades For December 13, 2019
Goldman Digests Casual Dining Restaurant Stocks, Serves Up 2 Buys And 2 Sells
Benzinga's Top Upgrades, Downgrades For December 12, 2019
Which Restaurant Stocks Is RBC Hungry For?
Benzinga's Top Upgrades, Downgrades For December 10, 2019
View Comments and Join the Discussion!
Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Daily Analyst Rating
A summary of each day’s top rating changes from sell-side analysts on the street.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com

1 (877) 440-9464 (ZING) © Copyright Benzinga
Book A Demo
Learn How You Can Succeed In The Market With Benzinga Pro

Fastest Market News

Real-Time News Alerts

Customizable News Filters

Book A Demo

Akerna To Acquire Ample Organics In $45M Deal