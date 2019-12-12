Earnings Preview: Costco Wholesale

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ: COST) releases its next round of earnings this Thursday,

December 12. Here's Benzinga's essential guide to Costco Wholesale's [quarter] earnings report.

Earnings and Revenue

Wall Street analysts see Costco Wholesale reporting earnings of $1.710 per share on revenue of $37.25 billion.

Costco Wholesale EPS in the same period a year ago totaled $1.61. Revenue was $35.07 billion. If the company were to match the consensus estimate when it reports Thursday, EPS would be up 6.21%. Revenue would be up 6.22% on a year-over-year basis. Costco Wholesale's reported EPS has stacked up against analyst estimates in the past like this:

Quarter Q4 2019 Q3 2019 Q2 2019 Q1 2019 Q4 2018 EPS Estimate 2.540 1.820 1.69 1.62 2.36 EPS Actual 2.690 1.890 2.01 1.61 2.36

Stock Performance

Shares of Costco Wholesale were trading at $295.78 as of December 10. Over the last 52-week period, shares are up 32.84%. Given that these returns are generally positive, long-term shareholders are probably happy going into this earnings release. Analysts have adjusted their estimates higher for EPS and revenues over the past 90 days. Analysts generally rate Costco Wholesale stock as Neutral. The strength of this rating has maintained conviction over the past three months.

Conference Call

Costco Wholesale is scheduled to hold a conference call at 5:00 p.m. ET and can be accessed here: http://investor.costco.com/events/event-details/q1-2020-earnings-call