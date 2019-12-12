Market Overview

Preview: Broadcom's Earnings
Benzinga News Desk  
 
December 12, 2019 1:00am   Comments
Broadcom (NASDAQ: AVGO) announces its next round of earnings this Thursday, December 12. Here is Benzinga's everything-that-matters guide for this Thursday's Q4 earnings announcement.

Earnings and Revenue

Wall Street expects EPS of $5.360 and sales around $5.73 billion.

Broadcom earnings in the same period a year ago was $5.85. Quarterly sales came in at $5.45 billion. The Wall Street consensus estimate for earnings would represent a 8.38% decrease for the company. Sales would be up 5.18% from the same quarter last year. Here's how the company's reported EPS has stacked up against analyst estimates in the past:

Quarter Q3 2019 Q2 2019 Q1 2019 Q4 2018
EPS Estimate 5.140 5.180 5.23 5.58
EPS Actual 5.160 5.210 5.55 5.85

Stock Performance

Over the last 52-week period, shares are up 31.69%. Given that these returns are generally positive, long-term shareholders can be content going into this earnings release. Analyst estimates have adjusted lower for EPS and revenues over the past 90 days. The popular rating by analysts on Broadcom stock is a Neutral. The strength of this rating has maintained conviction over the past 90 days.

Conference Call

Broadcom is scheduled to hold a conference call at 5:00 p.m. ET and can be accessed here: https://edge.media-server.com/mmc/p/9b3xmejr

