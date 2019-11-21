Market Overview

Pure Storage's Q3 Earnings Outlook
Benzinga News Desk  
 
November 21, 2019 7:03am   Comments
On Thursday, Pure Storage (NYSE: PSTG) will report its last quarter's earnings. Here is Benzinga's preview of the company's release.

Earnings and Revenue

Wall Street analysts see Pure Storage reporting earnings of 9 cents per share on revenue of $439.91 million.

In the same quarter last year, Pure Storage reported EPS of 13 cents on revenue of $372.78 million. If the company were to match the consensus estimate when it reports Thursday, EPS would have fallen 30.77%. Revenue would be have grown 18.01% from the same quarter last year. The company's reported EPS has stacked up against analyst estimates in the past like this:

 

Quarter Q2 2020 Q1 2020 Q4 2019 Q3 2019
EPS Estimate -0.040 -0.070 0.18  
EPS Actual 0.010 -0.110 0.14 0.13

Stock Performance

Over the last 52-week period, shares are up 14.38%. Given that these returns are generally positive, long-term shareholders should be content going into this earnings release. Over the past 90 days, analysts have adjusted their estimates lower for EPS and revenues. The popular rating by analysts on Pure Storage stock is a Neutral. The strength of this rating has maintained conviction over the past 90 days.

Conference Call

Pure Storage is scheduled to hold a conference call at 5:00 p.m. ET and it can be accessed here.

Posted-In: Earnings News

 

