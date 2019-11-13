Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

A Preview Of Walmart's Q3 Earnings
Benzinga News Desk  
 
November 13, 2019 2:03pm   Comments
Share:
A Preview Of Walmart's Q3 Earnings

On Thursday, Walmart (NYSE: WMT) will release its latest earnings report. Benzinga's report can help you figure out the ins and outs of the earnings release.

Earnings and Revenue

Analysts predict Walmart will report earnings of $1.09 per share on revenue of $128.63 billion.

In the same quarter last year, Walmart reported earnings per share of $1.08 on sales of $124.89 billion. If the company were to match the consensus estimate when it reports Thursday, earnings would be up 0.93%. Revenue would be up 2.99% on a year-over-year basis. Here's how the company's reported EPS has compared to analyst estimates in the past:

 

Quarter Q2 2020 Q1 2020 Q4 2019 Q3 2019
EPS Estimate 1.220 1.020 1.33 1.01
EPS Actual 1.270 1.130 1.41 1.08

Stock Performance

Over the last 52-week period, shares are up 14.68%. Given that these returns are generally positive, long-term shareholders are probably satisfied going into this earnings release.

Analyst estimates are adjusted higher for EPS and revenues over the past 90 days. Analysts have been rating Walmart stock as Neutral. The strength of this rating has maintained conviction over the past three months.

Conference Call

Don't be surprised to see the stock move on comments made during its conference call. Walmart is scheduled to hold the call at 7:00 a.m. ET and can be accessed here: https://corporate.walmart.com/newsroom/events/fy2020-q3-earnings-release

Posted-In: Earnings News

 

Related Articles (WMT)

Walmart To Open Q3 Books And Offer A Look-See On Key Holiday Shopping Season
After Slow Start, Week Might Gain Pace As Retail Sales, Inflation Data, Walmart Loom
Survey: Black Friday Week Shoppers Eyeing Tech Devices This Year
3 Reasons Why Tesla Will Hit $6,000, According To Ark Invest's Catherine Wood
Will Consumer Confidence And Consumer Spending Be The Catalyst To Christmas Shopping Season? Analysts Await Insight
Cannabis Countdown: Top 10 Marijuana Stock News Stories Of The Week
View Comments and Join the Discussion!
Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Trading Daily
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Daily Analyst Rating
A summary of each day’s top rating changes from sell-side analysts on the street.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com

1 (877) 440-9464 (ZING) © Copyright Benzinga
Book A Demo
Learn How You Can Succeed In The Market With Benzinga Pro

Fastest Market News

Real-Time News Alerts

Customizable News Filters

Book A Demo

Q3 Earnings Preview For Weibo