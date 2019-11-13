A Preview Of Walmart's Q3 Earnings

On Thursday, Walmart (NYSE: WMT) will release its latest earnings report. Benzinga's report can help you figure out the ins and outs of the earnings release.

Earnings and Revenue

Analysts predict Walmart will report earnings of $1.09 per share on revenue of $128.63 billion.

In the same quarter last year, Walmart reported earnings per share of $1.08 on sales of $124.89 billion. If the company were to match the consensus estimate when it reports Thursday, earnings would be up 0.93%. Revenue would be up 2.99% on a year-over-year basis. Here's how the company's reported EPS has compared to analyst estimates in the past:

Quarter Q2 2020 Q1 2020 Q4 2019 Q3 2019 EPS Estimate 1.220 1.020 1.33 1.01 EPS Actual 1.270 1.130 1.41 1.08

Stock Performance

Over the last 52-week period, shares are up 14.68%. Given that these returns are generally positive, long-term shareholders are probably satisfied going into this earnings release.

Analyst estimates are adjusted higher for EPS and revenues over the past 90 days. Analysts have been rating Walmart stock as Neutral. The strength of this rating has maintained conviction over the past three months.

Conference Call

Don't be surprised to see the stock move on comments made during its conference call. Walmart is scheduled to hold the call at 7:00 a.m. ET and can be accessed here: https://corporate.walmart.com/newsroom/events/fy2020-q3-earnings-release