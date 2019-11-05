Q3 Earnings Outlook For CarGurus
CarGurus (NASDAQ: CARG) unveils its next round of earnings this Tuesday, November 5. Get prepared with Benzinga's ultimate preview for CarGurus's Q3 earnings.
Earnings and Revenue
CarGurus earnings will be near 9 cents per share on sales of $148.21 million, according to analysts.
In the same quarter last year, CarGurus reported earnings per share of 8 cents on sales of $119.04 million. Revenue would be up 24.50% on a year-over-year basis. Here's how the company's reported EPS has stacked up against analyst estimates in the past:
|Quarter
|Q2 2019
|Q1 2019
|Q4 2018
|Q3 2018
|EPS Estimate
|0.070
|0.060
|0.08
|0.05
|EPS Actual
|0.100
|0.120
|0.11
|0.08
Stock Performance
Over the last 52-week period, shares are down 22.47%. Given that these returns are generally negative, long-term shareholders are probably unhappy going into this earnings release. Analyst estimates are adjusted higher for EPS and revenues over the past 90 days. Analysts seem to have settled on a Neutral rating with CarGurus. The strength of this rating has maintained conviction over the past three months.
Conference Call
CarGurus is scheduled to hold a conference call at 5:00 p.m. ET and it can be accessed here: https://edge.media-server.com/mmc/p/8mnm6do4