Q3 Earnings Outlook For CarGurus
Benzinga News Desk  
 
November 05, 2019 7:13am   Comments
CarGurus (NASDAQ: CARG) unveils its next round of earnings this Tuesday, November 5. Get prepared with Benzinga's ultimate preview for CarGurus's Q3 earnings.

Earnings and Revenue

CarGurus earnings will be near 9 cents per share on sales of $148.21 million, according to analysts.

In the same quarter last year, CarGurus reported earnings per share of 8 cents on sales of $119.04 million. Revenue would be up 24.50% on a year-over-year basis. Here's how the company's reported EPS has stacked up against analyst estimates in the past:

 

Quarter Q2 2019 Q1 2019 Q4 2018 Q3 2018
EPS Estimate 0.070 0.060 0.08 0.05
EPS Actual 0.100 0.120 0.11 0.08

Stock Performance

Over the last 52-week period, shares are down 22.47%. Given that these returns are generally negative, long-term shareholders are probably unhappy going into this earnings release. Analyst estimates are adjusted higher for EPS and revenues over the past 90 days. Analysts seem to have settled on a Neutral rating with CarGurus. The strength of this rating has maintained conviction over the past three months.

Conference Call

CarGurus is scheduled to hold a conference call at 5:00 p.m. ET and it can be accessed here: https://edge.media-server.com/mmc/p/8mnm6do4

Posted-In: Earnings News

 

