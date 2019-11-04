Market Overview

Allergan Q3 Earnings Preview
Benzinga News Desk  
 
November 04, 2019 1:08pm   Comments
On Tuesday, November 5, Allergan (NYSE: AGN) will release its latest earnings report. Benzinga's outlook for Allergan is included in the following report.

Earnings and Revenue

Allergan EPS will likely be near $4.22 while revenue will be around $3.88 billion, according to analysts.

In the same quarter last year, Allergan reported EPS of $4.25 on revenue of $3.91 billion. If the company were to match the consensus estimate when it reports Tuesday, earnings would be down 0.71%. Revenue would have fallen 0.79% from the same quarter last year. Allergan's reported EPS has stacked up against analyst estimates in the past like this:

 

Quarter Q2 2019 Q1 2019 Q4 2018 Q3 2018
EPS Estimate 4.340 3.550 4.15 4.02
EPS Actual 4.380 3.790 4.29 4.25

Stock Performance

Over the last 52-week period, shares are up 8.41%. Given that these returns are generally positive, long-term shareholders are probably satisfied going into this earnings release. Analysts have adjusted their estimates lower for EPS and revenues over the past 90 days. The most common rating from analysts on Allergan stock is a Neutral. The strength of this rating has maintained conviction over the past three months.

Conference Call

Allergan is scheduled to hold a conference call at 8:00 a.m. ET and it can be accessed here: https://www.allergan.com/Events

