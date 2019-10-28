Q3 Earnings Outlook For Alphabet

On Monday, Alphabet (NASDAQ: GOOGL) will release its latest earnings report. Benzinga's outlook for Alphabet is included in the following report.

Earnings and Revenue

Alphabet earnings will be near $12.38 per share on sales of $40.32 billion, according to analysts.

In the same quarter last year, Alphabet posted a profit of $13.06 on sales of $33.74 billion. If the company were to report inline earnings when it publishes results Monday, earnings would be down 5.21%. Sales would be have grown 19.50% from the same quarter last year. The company's reported EPS has stacked up against analyst estimates in the past like this:

Quarter Q2 2019 Q1 2019 Q4 2018 Q3 2018 EPS Estimate 11.300 10.580 10.86 10.46 EPS Actual 14.210 11.900 12.77 13.06

Stock Performance

For a full 12 months, the return has risen by 19.11%. Given that these returns are generally positive, long-term shareholders are probably relaxed going into this earnings release. Long-term shareholders are already enjoying 12-month gains prior to the announcement.

Analysts have adjusted their estimates lower for EPS and revenues over the past 90 days. Analysts have been rating Alphabet stock as Neutral. The strength of this rating has maintained conviction over the past three months.

Conference Call

Alphabet is scheduled to hold a conference call at 5:00 p.m. ET and can be accessed here: https://www.youtube.com/user/GoogleIR/featured