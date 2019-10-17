E*TRADE Financial Q3 Earnings Preview

E*TRADE Financial (NASDAQ: ETFC) announces its next round of earnings this Thursday, October 17. Here is Benzinga's everything-that-matters guide for the Q3 earnings announcement.

Earnings and Revenue

Based on E*TRADE Financial management projections, analysts predict EPS of $1.01 on revenue of $742.95 million.

In the same quarter last year, E*TRADE Financial posted a profit of 88 cents on sales of $720 million. If the company were to post earnings inline with the consensus estimate when it reports Thursday, EPS would be up 15.91%. Revenue would be up 3.19% from the year-ago period. Here's how the company's reported EPS has stacked up against analyst estimates in the past:

Quarter Q2 2019 Q1 2019 Q4 2018 Q3 2018 EPS Estimate 1.090 0.92 1.03 0.81 EPS Actual 1.120 1.060 1.03 0.88

Stock Performance

Over the last 52-week period, shares are down 19.26%. Given that these returns are generally negative, long-term shareholders are probably unhappy going into this earnings release.

Over the past 90 days, analysts have adjusted their estimates higher for EPS and revenues. The most common rating by analysts on E*TRADE Financial stock is a Neutral. The strength of this rating has maintained conviction over the past three months.

Conference Call

E*TRADE Financial is scheduled to hold a conference call at 5:00 p.m. ET and can be accessed here: https://cc.callinfo.com/registration/#/?meeting=1o4jgnq0rvin8&campaign=1v9wt0nk79ohs