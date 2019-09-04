Meredith (NYSE: MDP) announces its next round of earnings this Thursday, September 5. Here is Benzinga's everything-that-matters guide for the Q4 earnings announcement.

Earnings and Revenue

Analysts covering Meredith modeled for quarterly EPS of $1.13 on revenue of $774.66 million.

In the same quarter last year, Meredith announced EPS of 69 cents on revenue of $788.10 million. If the company were to post earnings inline with the consensus estimate when it reports Thursday, EPS would be up 63.77%. Revenue would be down 1.71% from the year-ago period. In comparison to analyst estimates in the past, here's how the company's reported EPS stacks up:

Quarter Q3 2019 Q2 2019 Q1 2019 Q4 2018 EPS Estimate 0.870 1.37 -0.2 0.78 EPS Actual 0.520 1.53 -0.08 0.69

Stock Performance

Over the last 52-week period, shares are down 17.02%. Given that these returns are generally negative, long-term shareholders are probably a little upset going into this earnings release. Analysts have adjusted their estimates higher for EPS and revenues over the past 90 days. The most common rating from analysts on Meredith stock is a Neutral. The strength of this rating has maintained conviction over the past three months.

Conference Call

Meredith is scheduled to hold a conference call at 8:30 a.m. ET and can be accessed here: https://ir.meredith.com/events-and-presentations/default.aspx