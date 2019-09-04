Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Q4 Earnings Preview For Meredith
Benzinga News Desk  
 
September 04, 2019 2:00pm   Comments
Share:

Meredith (NYSE: MDP) announces its next round of earnings this Thursday, September 5. Here is Benzinga's everything-that-matters guide for the Q4 earnings announcement.

Earnings and Revenue

Analysts covering Meredith modeled for quarterly EPS of $1.13 on revenue of $774.66 million.

In the same quarter last year, Meredith announced EPS of 69 cents on revenue of $788.10 million. If the company were to post earnings inline with the consensus estimate when it reports Thursday, EPS would be up 63.77%. Revenue would be down 1.71% from the year-ago period. In comparison to analyst estimates in the past, here's how the company's reported EPS stacks up:

 

Quarter Q3 2019 Q2 2019 Q1 2019 Q4 2018
EPS Estimate 0.870 1.37 -0.2 0.78
EPS Actual 0.520 1.53 -0.08 0.69

Stock Performance

Over the last 52-week period, shares are down 17.02%. Given that these returns are generally negative, long-term shareholders are probably a little upset going into this earnings release. Analysts have adjusted their estimates higher for EPS and revenues over the past 90 days. The most common rating from analysts on Meredith stock is a Neutral. The strength of this rating has maintained conviction over the past three months.

Conference Call

Meredith is scheduled to hold a conference call at 8:30 a.m. ET and can be accessed here: https://ir.meredith.com/events-and-presentations/default.aspx

Posted-In: Earnings News

 

Related Articles (MDP)

Stocks That Hit 52-Week Lows On Monday
Stocks That Hit 52-Week Lows On Thursday
Stocks That Hit 52-Week Lows On Wednesday
Stocks That Hit 52-Week Lows On Monday
Stocks That Hit 52-Week Lows Of Monday
View Comments and Join the Discussion!
1 (877) 440-9464 (ZING) © Copyright Benzinga
Book A Demo

The Role Of Cannabis Dispensaries In Attracting, Educating Consumers

Conn's Prospects Are Bright, Boosted By Younger Stores, KeyBanc Says