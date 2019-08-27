Market Overview

Hewlett Packard's Q3 Earnings Preview
Benzinga News Desk  
 
August 27, 2019 7:36am   Comments
Don't be caught off-guard: Hewlett Packard (NYSE: HPE) releases its next round of earnings this Tuesday, August 27. Want to skip the homework and get all the facts in one place? We thought so. Here is your everything-that-matters guide for the Q3 earnings announcement after the bell.

Earnings and Revenue

Wall Street analysts see Hewlett Packard reporting earnings of 40 cents per share on revenue of $7.29 billion.

See Also: A 'Quarter Of Bad News': HP Disappoints On Sales, CEO Departure

In the same quarter last year, Hewlett Packard announced EPS of 44 cents on revenue of $7.76 billion. Analysts estimate would represent a 9.09% decrease in the company's earnings. Sales would have fallen 6.11% from the same quarter last year. Hewlett Packard's reported EPS has stacked up against analyst estimates in the past like this:

 

Quarter Q2 2019 Q1 2019 Q4 2018 Q3 2018
EPS Estimate 0.370 0.35 0.43 0.37
EPS Actual 0.420 0.42 0.45 0.44

Stock Performance

Over the past 52-week period, shares of Hewlett Packard have declined 20.81%. Given that these returns are generally negative, long-term shareholders are probably a little upset going into this earnings release. Analyst estimates are adjusted lower for EPS and revenues over the past 90 days. Analysts seem to have settled on a Neutral rating with Hewlett Packard. The strength of this rating has maintained conviction over the past three months.

Conference Call

Hewlett Packard is scheduled to hold a conference call at 5:00 p.m. ET and can be accessed here: https://78449.choruscall.com/dataconf/productusers/hpe/mediaframe/31933/indexr.html

Posted-In: Earnings News

 

