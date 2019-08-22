Gap (NYSE: GPS) will be releasing its next round of earnings this Thursday, August 22. For all of the relevant information, here is your guide for the Q2 earnings announcement.

Earnings and Revenue

Gap earnings will be near 53 cents per share on sales of $4.02 billion, according to analysts.

Gap reported a per-share profit of 76 cents when it published results during the same quarter last year. Sales in that period totaled $4.08 billion. The analyst consensus estimate would represent a 30.26% decrease in the company's earnings. Sales would have fallen 1.59% from the same quarter last year. Here's how the company's EPS has stacked up against analyst estimates in the past:

Quarter Q1 2019 Q4 2018 Q3 2018 Q2 2018 EPS Estimate 0.320 0.69 0.68 0.72 EPS Actual 0.240 0.72 0.69 0.76

Stock Performance

Over the past 52-week period, shares of Gap have declined 49.3%. Over the past 90 days, analysts have adjusted their estimates lower for EPS and revenues. The average rating by analysts on Gap stock is a Neutral. The validity of this rating has maintained conviction over the past 90 days.

Conference Call

Don't be surprised to see the stock move on comments made during its conference call. Gap is scheduled to hold the call at 5:00 p.m. ET and can be accessed here: https://edge.media-server.com/mmc/p/4nsjub9n