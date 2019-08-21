58.com (NYSE: WUBA) releases its next round of earnings this Thursday, August 22. Here's Benzinga's essential guide to 58.com's Q2 earnings report.

Earnings and Revenue

Based on 58.com management projections, analysts predict EPS of 79 cents on revenue of $579.74 million.

58.com earnings in the same period a year ago was 82 cents. Quarterly sales came in at $518.47 million. The Wall Street estimate would represent a 3.66% decline in the company's earnings. Revenue would be up 11.82% from the year-ago period. Here's how the company's reported EPS has stacked up against analyst estimates in the past:

Quarter Q1 2019 Q4 2018 Q3 2018 Q2 2018 EPS Estimate 0.320 0.71 0.61 0.68 EPS Actual 0.430 0.74 0.82 0.82

Stock Performance

Over the last 52-week period, shares are down 21.92%. Given that these returns are generally negative, long-term shareholders are probably down going into this earnings release. Analyst estimates are adjusted lower for EPS and revenues over the past 90 days. The average rating by analysts on 58.com stock is a Neutral. The strength of this rating has maintained conviction over the past 90 days.

Conference Call

58.com is scheduled to hold a conference call at 8:00 a.m. ET and can be accessed here: https://78449.choruscall.com/dataconf/productusers/wuba/mediaframe/31985/indexr.html