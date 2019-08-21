Toro (NYSE: TTC) announces its next round of earnings this Thursday, August 22. Here's Benzinga's look at Toro's Q3 earnings report.

Earnings and Revenue

Based on Toro management projections, analysts predict EPS of 73 cents on revenue of $876.36 million.

In the same quarter last year, Toro reported EPS of 68 cents on revenue of $655.82 million. If the company were to match the consensus estimate, earnings would be up 7.35%. Sales would be up 33.63% on a year-over-year basis. Toro's reported EPS has stacked up against analyst estimates in the past like this:

Quarter Q2 2019 Q1 2019 Q4 2018 Q3 2018 EPS Estimate 1.210 0.5 0.34 0.66 EPS Actual 1.170 0.51 0.32 0.68

Stock Performance

Over the last 52-week period, shares are up 18.41%. Given that these returns are generally positive, long-term shareholders can be satisfied going into this earnings release. Over the past 90 days, analysts have generally adjusted their estimates higher for EPS and revenues. The average rating by analysts on Toro stock is a Neutral. The validity of this rating has maintained conviction over the past 90 days.

Conference Call

Toro is scheduled to hold a conference call at 11:00 a.m. ET and can be accessed here: https://edge.media-server.com/mmc/p/8av34374