1-800-Flowers.com (NASDAQ: FLWS) announces its next round of earnings this Thursday, August 22. Here's Benzinga's look at 1-800-Flowers.com's Q4 earnings report.

Earnings and Revenue

Wall Street analysts see 1-800-Flowers.com reporting a loss of 14 cents per share on revenue of $255.15 million.

In the same quarter last year, 1-800-Flowers.com posted an EPS loss of 12 cents on sales of $229.93 million. Sales would be up 10.97% from the year-ago period.1-800-Flowers.com's reported EPS has stacked up against analyst estimates in the past like this:

Quarter Q3 2019 Q2 2019 Q1 2019 Q4 2018 EPS Estimate -0.180 0.97 -0.29 -0.13 EPS Actual -0.130 0.88 -0.27 -0.12

Stock Performance

Over the last 52-week period, shares are up 28.11%. Given that these returns are generally positive, long-term shareholders can relax going into this earnings release. Long-term shareholders are already enjoying 12-month gains prior to the announcement.

Analysts have adjusted their estimates lower for EPS and revenues over the past 90 days. Analysts generally rate 1-800-Flowers.com stock as Neutral. The strength of this rating has maintained conviction over the past three months.

Conference Call

1-800-Flowers.com is scheduled to hold a conference call at 11:00 a.m. ET and it can be accessed here: https://78449.choruscall.com/dataconf/productusers/flws/mediaframe/31719/indexr.html