Q2 Earnings Preview For Baidu
Benzinga News Desk  
 
August 19, 2019 7:25am   Comments
Baidu (NASDAQ: BIDU) unveils its next round of earnings this Monday, August 19. Here is Benzinga's everything-that-matters guide for the earnings announcement.

Earnings and Revenue

Analysts predict Baidu will report earnings of 89 cents per share on revenue of $3.76 billion.

Baidu EPS in the same period a year ago totaled $3.18. Sales were $3.93 billion. If the company were to match the consensus estimate, earnings would be down 72.01%. Sales would be down 4.33% on a year-over-year basis. Baidu's reported EPS has stacked up against analyst estimates in the past like this:

 

Quarter Q1 2019 Q4 2018 Q3 2018 Q2 2018
EPS Estimate 0.530 1.82 2.51 2.61
EPS Actual 0.410 1.92 2.77 3.18

Stock Performance

Over the last 52-week period, shares of Baidu have declined 55.8%. Given that these returns are generally negative, long-term shareholders are probably a little upset going into this earnings release. Long-term shareholders are already wary of 12-month losses prior to the announcement.

Analysts have adjusted their estimates lower for EPS and revenues over the past 90 days. The popular rating by analysts on Baidu stock is a Neutral. The strength of this rating has maintained conviction over the past 90 days.

Conference Call

Baidu is scheduled to hold a conference call at 9:15 p.m. ET and it can be accessed here: https://edge.media-server.com/mmc/p/zesr2noi

Posted-In: Earnings News

 

