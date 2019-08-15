ZTO Express (Cayman) (NYSE: ZTO) unveils its next round of earnings this Thursday, August 15. Here is Benzinga's everything-that-matters guide for the earnings announcement.

Earnings and Revenue

Based on ZTO Express management projections, analysts predict EPS of 23 cents on revenue of $777.86 million.

ZTO Express earnings in the same period a year ago was 31 cents. Quarterly sales came in at $634.40 million. If the company were to post earnings inline with the consensus estimate when it reports Thursday, EPS would be down 25.81%. Sales would be have grown 22.61% from the same quarter last year. Here's how the company's EPS has stacked up against analyst estimates in the past:

Quarter Q1 2019 Q4 2018 Q3 2018 Q2 2018 EPS Estimate 0.170 0.24 0.19 0.23 EPS Actual 0.180 0.24 0.2 0.31

Stock Performance

Over the last 52-week period, shares are down 9.68%. Given that these returns are generally negative, long-term shareholders are likely unhappy going into this earnings release. Analysts have adjusted their estimates lower for EPS and revenues over the past 90 days. The popular rating by analysts on ZTO Express stock is a Buy. The strength of this rating has risen over the past 90 days.

Conference Call

ZTO Express is scheduled to hold a conference call at 9:00 p.m. ET and it can be accessed here: https://78449.choruscall.com/dataconf/productusers/zto/mediaframe/31706/indexr.html