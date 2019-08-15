Viavi Solutions (NASDAQ: VIAV) announces its next round of earnings this Thursday, August 15. Here is Benzinga's everything-that-matters guide for the Q4 earnings announcement.

Earnings and Revenue

Wall Street analysts see Viavi Solutions reporting earnings of 15 cents per share on revenue of $278.87 million.

Viavi Solutions reported a profit of 14 cents when it published results during the same quarter last year. Sales in that period totaled $264.00 million. The analyst consensus estimate would represent a 7.14% increase in the company's EPS figure. Revenue would be up 5.63% on a year-over-year basis. Here's how the company's reported EPS has compared to analyst estimates in the past:

Quarter Q3 2019 Q2 2019 Q1 2019 Q4 2018 EPS Estimate 0.120 0.16 0.14 0.11 EPS Actual 0.130 0.22 0.15 0.14

Stock Performance

Over the last 52-week period, shares are up 31.2%. Given that these returns are generally positive, long-term shareholders can relax going into this earnings release. Long-term shareholders are already enjoying 12-month gains prior to the announcement

Analysts have adjusted their estimates higher for EPS and revenues over the past 90 days. The most common rating from analysts on Viavi Solutions stock is a Neutral. The strength of this rating has maintained conviction over the past three months.

Conference Call

Viavi Solutions is scheduled to hold a conference call at 4:30 p.m. ET and can be accessed here.