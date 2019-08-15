Accuray (NASDAQ: ARAY) unveils its next round of earnings this Thursday, August 15. Here is Benzinga's everything-that-matters guide for the earnings announcement.

Earnings and Revenue

Based on Accuray management projections, analysts predict EPS of 1 cent on revenue of $116.37 million.

Accuray reported a per-share loss of 1 cent when it published results during the same quarter last year. Sales in that period totaled $113.79 million. Revenue would be up 2.27% from the same quarter last year. In comparison to analyst estimates in the past, here's how the company's reported EPS stacks up:

Quarter Q3 2019 Q2 2019 Q1 2019 Q4 2018 EPS Estimate -0.040 -0.08 -0.09 -0.02 EPS Actual -0.010 -0.04 -0.11 -0.01

Stock Performance

Over the past 52-week period, shares of Accuray have declined 7.47%. Analyst estimates are adjusted higher for EPS and revenues over the past 90 days. The average rating by analysts on Accuray stock is a Neutral. The strength of this rating has maintained conviction over the past 90 days.

Conference Call

Don't be surprised to see the stock move on comments made during its conference call. Accuray is scheduled to hold the call at 4:30 p.m. ET and can be accessed here: https://edge.media-server.com/mmc/p/oo7kqo23