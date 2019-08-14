On Wednesday, August 14, Vipshop Holdings (NYSE: VIPS) will release its latest earnings report. Decipher the announcement with Benzinga's help.

Earnings and Revenue

Analysts covering Vipshop Holdings modeled for quarterly EPS of 15 cents on revenue of $3.12 billion.

Vipshop Holdings reported a profit of 13 cents when it published results during the same quarter last year. Sales in that period totaled $3.13 billion. The Wall Street consensus estimate for earnings would represent a 15.38% increase for the company. Sales would be down 0.45% from the year-ago period. The company's reported EPS has stacked up against analyst estimates in the past like this:

Quarter Q1 2019 Q4 2018 Q3 2018 Q2 2018 EPS Estimate 0.150 0.18 0.09 0.14 EPS Actual 0.180 0.19 0.11 0.13

Stock Performance

Over the last 52-week period, shares are down 30.69%. Given that these returns are generally negative, long-term shareholders are likely unhappy going into this earnings release.

Analyst estimates are adjusted higher for EPS and revenues over the past 90 days. The most common rating by analysts on Vipshop Holdings stock is a Neutral. The strength of this rating has maintained conviction over the past three months.