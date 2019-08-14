Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Earnings Preview: Vipshop Holdings
Benzinga News Desk  
 
August 14, 2019 7:22am   Comments
Share:

On Wednesday, August 14, Vipshop Holdings (NYSE: VIPS) will release its latest earnings report. Decipher the announcement with Benzinga's help.

Earnings and Revenue

Analysts covering Vipshop Holdings modeled for quarterly EPS of 15 cents on revenue of $3.12 billion.

Vipshop Holdings reported a profit of 13 cents when it published results during the same quarter last year. Sales in that period totaled $3.13 billion. The Wall Street consensus estimate for earnings would represent a 15.38% increase for the company. Sales would be down 0.45% from the year-ago period. The company's reported EPS has stacked up against analyst estimates in the past like this:

 

Quarter Q1 2019 Q4 2018 Q3 2018 Q2 2018
EPS Estimate 0.150 0.18 0.09 0.14
EPS Actual 0.180 0.19 0.11 0.13

Stock Performance

Over the last 52-week period, shares are down 30.69%. Given that these returns are generally negative, long-term shareholders are likely unhappy going into this earnings release.

Analyst estimates are adjusted higher for EPS and revenues over the past 90 days. The most common rating by analysts on Vipshop Holdings stock is a Neutral. The strength of this rating has maintained conviction over the past three months.

Posted-In: Earnings News

 

Related Articles (VIPS)

Earnings Scheduled For August 14, 2019
Benzinga's Top Upgrades, Downgrades For August 5, 2019
50 Biggest Movers From Yesterday
40 Stocks Moving In Wednesday's Mid-Day Session
A Peek Into The Markets: US Stock Futures Down Ahead Of Powell Testimony
View Comments and Join the Discussion!
1 (877) 440-9464 (ZING) © Copyright Benzinga

SpartanNash's Q2 Earnings Outlook