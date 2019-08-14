On Wednesday, August 14, Quest Resource Holding (NASDAQ: QRHC) will release its latest earnings report. Here is Benzinga's outlook for the company.

Earnings and Revenue

Wall Street analysts see Quest Resource reporting a quarterly loss of 1 cent per share on sales of $28.16 million.

In the same quarter last year, Quest Resource posted an EPS loss of 4 cents on sales of $27.93 million. The Wall Street consensus estimate for earnings would represent a 75% decrease for the company. Sales would be up 0.83% on a year-over-year basis. Here's how the company's reported EPS has compared to analyst estimates in the past:

Quarter Q1 2019 Q4 2018 Q3 2018 Q2 2018 EPS Estimate -0.020 -0.01 -0.02 -0.06 EPS Actual -0.010 0.01 -0.04 -0.04

Stock Performance

For a full 12 months, the return has risen by 32.08%. Given that these returns are generally positive, long-term shareholders are probably relaxed going into this earnings release. Long-term shareholders are already enjoying 12-month gains prior to the announcement.

Analyst estimates are adjusted higher for EPS and revenues over the past 90 days. Analysts generally rate Quest Resource stock as Buy. The strength of this rating has maintained conviction over the past three months.

Conference Call

Don't be surprised to see the stock move on comments made during its conference call. Quest Resource is scheduled to hold the call at 5:00 p.m. ET and can be accessed here: http://public.viavid.com/player/index.php?id=135480