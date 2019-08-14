Misonix (NASDAQ: MSON) releases its next round of earnings this Wednesday, August 14. Here's Benzinga's essential guide to Misonix's Q2 earnings report.

Earnings and Revenue

Wall Street analysts see Misonix reporting a loss of 15 cents per share on revenue of $10.21 million.

Misonix's EPS loss in the same period a year ago totaled 20 cents. Revenue was $8.64 million. Sales would be have grown 18.23% from the same quarter last year. The company's reported EPS has stacked up against analyst estimates in the past like this:

Quarter Q3 2019 Q2 2019 Q1 2019 Q4 2018 EPS Estimate -0.190 -0.17 -0.2 -0.14 EPS Actual -0.170 -0.09 -0.29 -0.2

Stock Performance

Over the last 52-week period, shares are up 25.65%. Given that these returns are generally positive, long-term shareholders can be satisfied going into this earnings release.

Analysts have adjusted their estimates higher for EPS and revenues over the past 90 days. Analysts seem to have settled on a Neutral rating with Misonix. The strength of this rating has maintained conviction over the past three months.