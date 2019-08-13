On Tuesday, August 13, Ramaco Resources (NASDAQ: METC) will release its latest earnings report. Here is Benzinga's outlook for the company.

Earnings and Revenue

Analysts predict Ramaco Resources will report earnings of 31 cents per share on revenue of $65.16 million.

In the same quarter last year, Ramaco Resources reported earnings per share of 25 cents on revenue of $65.28 million. If the company were to report inline earnings when it publishes results Tuesday, earnings would be up 24.00%. Revenue would be down 0.18% from the year-ago period. Ramaco Resources's reported EPS has stacked up against analyst estimates in the past like this:

Quarter Q1 2019 Q4 2018 Q3 2018 Q2 2018 EPS Estimate 0.300 0.06 0.01 0.18 EPS Actual 0.170 0.08 0.15 0.25

Stock Performance

Over the last 52-week period, shares are down 50.89%. Given that these returns are generally negative, long-term shareholders are probably upset going into this earnings release. Analyst estimates are adjusted higher for EPS and revenues over the past 90 days. Analysts have been rating Ramaco Resources stock as Neutral. The strength of this rating has maintained conviction over the past three months.