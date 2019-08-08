On Friday, August 9, Ultra Petroleum (NASDAQ: UPL) will release its latest earnings report. Benzinga's outlook for Ultra Petroleum is included in the following report.

Earnings and Revenue

Wall Street analysts see Ultra Petroleum reporting earnings of 7 cents per share on revenue of $192.50 million.

Ultra Petroleum earnings in the same period a year ago was 17 cents. Quarterly sales came in at $190.14 million. If the company were to report inline earnings when it publishes results Friday, quarterly profit would be down 58.82%. Revenue would be up 1.24% from the same quarter last year. In comparison to analyst estimates in the past, here's how the company's reported EPS stacks up:

Quarter Q1 2019 Q4 2018 Q3 2018 Q2 2018 EPS Estimate 0.140 0.1 0.14 0.2 EPS Actual 0.140 0.14 0.17 0.17

Stock Performance

Over the last 52-week period, shares are down 92.29%. Given that these returns are generally negative, long-term shareholders won't be happy going into this earnings release. Analysts have adjusted their estimates lower for EPS and revenues over the past 90 days. The popular rating by analysts on Ultra Petroleum stock is a Sell. The strength of this rating has maintained conviction over the past 90 days.

Conference Call

Ultra Petroleum is scheduled to hold a conference call at 12:00 p.m. ET and it can be accessed here: https://edge.media-server.com/mmc/p/v9tids9m