Tecnoglass (NASDAQ: TGLS) unveils its next round of earnings this Friday, August 9. Get prepared with Benzinga's ultimate preview for Tecnoglass Q2 earnings.

Earnings and Revenue

Wall Street analysts see Tecnoglass reporting earnings of 17 cents per share on sales of $97.60 million.

In the same quarter last year, Tecnoglass reported earnings per share of 20 cents on revenue of $88.97 million. If the company were to match the consensus estimate, earnings would be down 15.00%. Revenue would be up 9.70% from the year-ago period. Here's how the company's reported EPS has stacked up against analyst estimates in the past:

Quarter Q1 2019 Q4 2018 Q3 2018 Q2 2018 EPS Estimate 0.150 0.17 0.17 0.13 EPS Actual 0.150 0.27 0.24 0.2

Stock Performance

Over the last 52-week period, shares are down 22.65%. Given that these returns are generally negative, long-term shareholders won't be happy going into this earnings release. Analyst estimates have adjusted lower for EPS and revenues over the past 90 days. Analysts generally rate Tecnoglass stock as Sell. The strength of this rating has dwindled over the past three months.

Conference Call

Don't be surprised to see the stock move on comments made during its conference call. Tecnoglass is scheduled to hold the call at 10:00 a.m. ET and can be accessed here: https://viavid.webcasts.com/starthere.jsp?ei=1253491&tp_key=c7b4fcc788