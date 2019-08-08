Sequential Brands Group (NASDAQ: SQBG) will be releasing its next round of earnings this Friday, August 9. For all of the relevant information, here is your guide for the Q2 earnings announcement.

Earnings and Revenue

Sequential Brands Group EPS will likely be near 7 cents while revenue will be around $41.04 million, according to analysts.

Sequential Brands Group EPS in the same period a year ago totaled 11 cents. Revenue was $42.21 million. If the company were to report inline earnings when it publishes results Friday, earnings would be down 36.36%. Sales would be down 2.76% from the year-ago period. Here's how the company's reported EPS has stacked up against analyst estimates in the past:

Quarter Q1 2019 Q4 2018 Q3 2018 Q2 2018 EPS Estimate 0.050 0.15 0.14 0.12 EPS Actual -0.010 0.12 0.04 0.11

Stock Performance

Over the last 52-week period, shares are down 80.63%. Given that these returns are generally negative, long-term shareholders are probably unhappy going into this earnings release. Over the past 90 days, analysts have generally adjusted their estimates lower for EPS and revenues. The popular rating by analysts on Sequential Brands Group stock is a Neutral. The strength of this rating has maintained conviction over the past 90 days.

Conference Call

Sequential Brands Group is scheduled to hold a conference call at 8:30 a.m. ET and can be accessed here: http://public.viavid.com/player/index.php?id=134826