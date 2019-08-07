EMCORE (NASDAQ: EMKR) unveils its next round of earnings this Thursday, August 8. Get prepared with Benzinga's ultimate preview for EMCORE's Q3 earnings.

Earnings and Revenue

Sell-side analysts are expecting EMCORE's loss per share to be near 14 cents on sales of $17.23 million.

EMCORE's loss in the same period a year ago was 26 cents. Quarterly sales came in at $17.72 million. Sales would be down 2.75% from the same quarter last year. In comparison to analyst estimates in the past, here's how the company's reported EPS stacks up:

Quarter Q2 2019 Q1 2019 Q4 2018 Q3 2018 EPS Estimate -0.100 -0.08 -0.05 -0.09 EPS Actual -0.070 -0.09 -0.12 -0.26

Stock Performance

Over the last 52-week period, shares are down 41.01%. Given that these returns are generally negative, long-term shareholders are likely unhappy going into this earnings release. Analysts have adjusted their estimates higher for EPS and revenues over the past 90 days. Analysts seem to have settled on a Neutral rating with EMCORE. The strength of this rating has maintained conviction over the past three months.