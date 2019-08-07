Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

EMCORE Q3 Earnings Preview
Benzinga News Desk  
 
August 07, 2019 2:44pm   Comments
Share:

EMCORE (NASDAQ: EMKR) unveils its next round of earnings this Thursday, August 8. Get prepared with Benzinga's ultimate preview for EMCORE's Q3 earnings.

Earnings and Revenue

Sell-side analysts are expecting EMCORE's loss per share to be near 14 cents on sales of $17.23 million.

EMCORE's loss in the same period a year ago was 26 cents. Quarterly sales came in at $17.72 million. Sales would be down 2.75% from the same quarter last year. In comparison to analyst estimates in the past, here's how the company's reported EPS stacks up:

 

Quarter Q2 2019 Q1 2019 Q4 2018 Q3 2018
EPS Estimate -0.100 -0.08 -0.05 -0.09
EPS Actual -0.070 -0.09 -0.12 -0.26

Stock Performance

Over the last 52-week period, shares are down 41.01%. Given that these returns are generally negative, long-term shareholders are likely unhappy going into this earnings release. Analysts have adjusted their estimates higher for EPS and revenues over the past 90 days. Analysts seem to have settled on a Neutral rating with EMCORE. The strength of this rating has maintained conviction over the past three months.

Posted-In: Earnings News

 

Related Articles (EMKR)

40 Biggest Movers From Friday
36 Stocks Moving In Friday's Mid-Day Session
28 Stocks Moving In Friday's Pre-Market Session
EMCORE Falls 17% On Guidance Cut
5 Stocks To Watch For July 12, 2019
Hookipa, EMCORE Making Big Moves In Thursday's After-Hours Session
View Comments and Join the Discussion!
1 (877) 440-9464 (ZING) © Copyright Benzinga

ChannelAdvisor Q2 Earnings Preview