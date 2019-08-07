On Wednesday, August 7, Royal Gold (NASDAQ: RGLD) will release its latest earnings report. Check out Benzinga's preview to understand the implications.

Earnings and Revenue

Wall Street analysts see Royal Gold reporting earnings of 46 cents per share on sales of $116.35 million.

In the same quarter last year, Royal Gold posted a profit of 43 cents on sales of $116.23 million. If the company were to post earnings inline with the consensus estimate when it reports Wednesday, EPS would be up 6.98%. Revenue would be up 0.10% from the year-ago period. Here's how the company's reported EPS has stacked up against analyst estimates in the past:

Quarter Q3 2019 Q2 2019 Q1 2019 Q4 2018 EPS Estimate 0.450 0.36 0.35 0.43 EPS Actual 0.440 0.36 0.23 0.43

Stock Performance

Shares of Royal Gold were trading at $119.06 as of August 5. Over the last 52-week period, shares are up 42.01%. Given that these returns are generally positive, long-term shareholders are probably satisfied going into this earnings release.

Over the past 90 days, analysts have adjusted their estimates higher for EPS and revenues. The most common rating from analysts on Royal Gold stock is a Neutral. The strength of this rating has maintained conviction over the past three months.

Conference Call

Don't be surprised to see the stock move on comments made during its conference call. Royal Gold is scheduled to hold the call at 12:00 p.m. ET and can be accessed here: https://78449.choruscall.com/dataconf/productusers/royalgold/mediaframe/31336/indexr.html