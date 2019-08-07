On Wednesday, August 7, Fossil Group (NASDAQ: FOSL) will release its latest earnings report. Here is Benzinga's outlook for the company.

Earnings and Revenue

Sell-side analysts are expecting Fossil Group's loss per share to be near 5 cents on sales of $499.05 million.

If the company were to match the consensus estimate when it reports Wednesday, earnings would be down 129.41%. Sales would have fallen 13.45% from the same quarter last year. Here's how the company's reported EPS has stacked up against analyst estimates in the past:

Quarter Q1 2019 Q4 2018 Q3 2018 Q2 2018 EPS Estimate -0.600 1.11 -0.19 -0.52 EPS Actual -0.420 1.01 0.19 0.17

Stock Performance

Over the last 52-week period, shares are down 65.98%. Given that these returns are generally negative, long-term shareholders are probably unhappy going into this earnings release. Analyst estimates are adjusted lower for EPS and revenues over the past 90 days. Analysts have been rating Fossil Group stock as Neutral. The strength of this rating has maintained conviction over the past three months.

Conference Call

Don't be surprised to see the stock move on comments made during its conference call. Fossil Group is scheduled to hold the call at 5:00 p.m. ET and can be accessed here: https://edge.media-server.com/mmc/p/v465crm9