Camping World Holdings (NYSE: CWH) announces its next round of earnings this Wednesday, August 7. Here is Benzinga's everything-that-matters guide for the Q2 earnings announcement.

Earnings and Revenue

Wall Street analysts see Camping World Holdings reporting earnings of 69 cents per share on revenue of $1.46 billion.

In the same quarter last year, Camping World Holdings announced EPS of 96 cents on revenue of $1.45 billion. The Wall Street estimate would represent a 28.13% decline in the company's earnings. Revenue would be up 1.04% from the year-ago period. Here's how the company's reported EPS has stacked up against analyst estimates in the past:

Quarter Q1 2019 Q4 2018 Q3 2018 Q2 2018 EPS Estimate 0.140 0.18 0.61 1.06 EPS Actual -0.670 -0.26 0.49 0.96

Stock Performance

Over the last 52-week period, shares are down 50.55%. Given that these returns are generally negative, long-term shareholders are probably a little upset going into this earnings release. Analyst estimates are adjusted lower for EPS and revenues over the past 90 days. The average rating by analysts on Camping World Holdings stock is a Neutral. The validity of this rating has risen over the past 90 days.