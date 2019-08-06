NRG Energy (NYSE: NRG) unveils its next round of earnings this Wednesday, August 7. Here is Benzinga's everything-that-matters guide for the earnings announcement.

Earnings and Revenue

Based on NRG Energy management projections, analysts predict EPS of 76 cents on revenue of $2.62 billion.

In the same quarter last year, NRG Energy announced EPS of 31 cents on revenue of $2.92 billion. If the company were to match the consensus estimate when it reports Wednesday, earnings would be up 145.16%. Sales would have fallen 10.34% from the same quarter last year. Here's how the company's reported EPS has stacked up against analyst estimates in the past:

Quarter Q1 2019 Q4 2018 Q3 2018 Q2 2018 EPS Estimate 0.580 0.03 1.31 0.85 EPS Actual 0.340 -0.42 0.94 0.31

Stock Performance

Over the last 52-week period, shares are up 3.4%. Given that these returns are generally positive, long-term shareholders can be satisfied going into this earnings release. Analysts have adjusted their estimates higher for EPS and revenues over the past 90 days. The average rating by analysts on NRG Energy stock is a Neutral. The strength of this rating has maintained conviction over the past 90 days.

Conference Call

NRG Energy is scheduled to hold a conference call at 9:00 a.m. ET and can be accessed here: https://edge.media-server.com/mmc/p/yvdpf474