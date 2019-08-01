Cinemark Q2 Earnings Preview
On Friday, August 2, Cinemark Hldgs (NYSE: CNK) will release its latest earnings report. Decipher the announcement with Benzinga's help.
Earnings and Revenue
Sell-side analysts expect Cinemark's EPS to be near 78 cents on sales of $911.54 million.
Cinemark earnings in the same period a year ago was 70 cents. Quarterly sales came in at $889.05 million. If the company were to report inline earnings when it publishes results Friday, earnings would be up 11.43%. Revenue would be up 2.53% from the same quarter last year. Here's how the company's reported EPS has compared to analyst estimates in the past:
|Quarter
|Q1 2019
|Q4 2018
|Q3 2018
|Q2 2018
|Q1 2018
|EPS Estimate
|0.280
|0.45
|0.36
|0.76
|EPS Actual
|0.280
|0.31
|0.43
|0.7
|0.53
Stock Performance
Over the last 52-week period, shares of Cinemark are up 11.14%. Over the past 90 days, analysts have adjusted their estimates higher for EPS and revenues. The most common rating by analysts on Cinemark stock is a Neutral. The strength of this rating has maintained conviction over the past three months.
Conference Call
Cinemark is scheduled to hold a conference call at 5:00 p.m. ET and it can be accessed here: https://edge.media-server.com/mmc/p/p8rg7qrs