On Friday, August 2, Cinemark Hldgs (NYSE: CNK) will release its latest earnings report. Decipher the announcement with Benzinga's help.

Earnings and Revenue

Sell-side analysts expect Cinemark's EPS to be near 78 cents on sales of $911.54 million.

Cinemark earnings in the same period a year ago was 70 cents. Quarterly sales came in at $889.05 million. If the company were to report inline earnings when it publishes results Friday, earnings would be up 11.43%. Revenue would be up 2.53% from the same quarter last year. Here's how the company's reported EPS has compared to analyst estimates in the past:

Quarter Q1 2019 Q4 2018 Q3 2018 Q2 2018 Q1 2018 EPS Estimate 0.280 0.45 0.36 0.76 EPS Actual 0.280 0.31 0.43 0.7 0.53

Stock Performance

Over the last 52-week period, shares of Cinemark are up 11.14%. Over the past 90 days, analysts have adjusted their estimates higher for EPS and revenues. The most common rating by analysts on Cinemark stock is a Neutral. The strength of this rating has maintained conviction over the past three months.

Conference Call

Cinemark is scheduled to hold a conference call at 5:00 p.m. ET and it can be accessed here: https://edge.media-server.com/mmc/p/p8rg7qrs