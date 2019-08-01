MasTec (NYSE: MTZ) announces its next round of earnings this Thursday, August 1. Here is Benzinga's everything-that-matters guide for the Q2 earnings announcement.

Earnings and Revenue

MasTec EPS will likely be near $1.12 while revenue will be around $1.81 billion, according to analysts.

In the same quarter last year, MasTec reported earnings per share of $1.04 on revenue of $1.62 billion. If the company were to match the consensus estimate when it reports Thursday, EPS would be up 7.69%. Revenue would be up 11.87% on a year-over-year basis. The company's reported EPS has stacked up against analyst estimates in the past like this:

Quarter Q1 2019 Q4 2018 Q3 2018 Q2 2018 EPS Estimate 0.42 1.06 1.25 1.03 EPS Actual 0.580 1.07 1.33 1.04

Stock Performance

Over the last 52-week period, shares are up 16.46%. Given that these returns are generally positive, long-term shareholders are probably content going into this earnings release. Analyst estimates are adjusted higher for EPS and revenues over the past 90 days. The average rating by analysts on MasTec stock is a Neutral. The strength of this rating has maintained conviction over the past 90 days.