First Solar (NASDAQ: FSLR) announces its next round of earnings this Thursday, August 1. Here is Benzinga's everything-that-matters guide for the Q2 earnings announcement.

Earnings and Revenue

Analysts covering First Solar modeled for quarterly EPS of 3 cents on revenue of $667.38 million.

In the same quarter last year, First Solar posted an EPS loss of 46 cents on sales of $309.32 million. Sales would be up 115.76% from the same quarter last year. In comparison to analyst estimates in the past, here's how the company's reported EPS stacks up:

Quarter Q1 2019 Q4 2018 Q3 2018 Q2 2018 EPS Estimate -0.090 0.64 0.41 0.02 EPS Actual -0.640 0.49 0.54 -0.46

Stock Performance

Over the last 52-week period, shares are up 28.06%. Given that these returns are generally positive, long-term shareholders can be content going into this earnings release. Analyst estimates are adjusted higher for EPS and revenues over the past 90 days. The average rating by analysts on First Solar stock is a Neutral. The strength of this rating has maintained conviction over the past 90 days.

Conference Call

First Solar is scheduled to hold a conference call at 4:30 p.m. ET and can be accessed here.