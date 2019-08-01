First Solar's Earnings Outlook
First Solar (NASDAQ: FSLR) announces its next round of earnings this Thursday, August 1. Here is Benzinga's everything-that-matters guide for the Q2 earnings announcement.
Earnings and Revenue
Analysts covering First Solar modeled for quarterly EPS of 3 cents on revenue of $667.38 million.
In the same quarter last year, First Solar posted an EPS loss of 46 cents on sales of $309.32 million. Sales would be up 115.76% from the same quarter last year. In comparison to analyst estimates in the past, here's how the company's reported EPS stacks up:
|Quarter
|Q1 2019
|Q4 2018
|Q3 2018
|Q2 2018
|EPS Estimate
|-0.090
|0.64
|0.41
|0.02
|EPS Actual
|-0.640
|0.49
|0.54
|-0.46
Stock Performance
Over the last 52-week period, shares are up 28.06%. Given that these returns are generally positive, long-term shareholders can be content going into this earnings release. Analyst estimates are adjusted higher for EPS and revenues over the past 90 days. The average rating by analysts on First Solar stock is a Neutral. The strength of this rating has maintained conviction over the past 90 days.
Conference Call
First Solar is scheduled to hold a conference call at 4:30 p.m. ET and can be accessed here.