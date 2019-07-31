Hologic (NASDAQ: HOLX) unveils its next round of earnings this Wednesday, July 31. Get prepared with Benzinga's ultimate preview for Hologic's Q3 earnings.

Earnings and Revenue

Analysts expect Hologic earnings of 61 cents per share. Revenue will likely be around $835.74 million, according to the consensus estimate.

In the same quarter last year, Hologic reported earnings per share of 57 cents on revenue of $824 million. If the company were to match the consensus estimate, earnings would be up 5.17%. Sales would be up 1.42% from the year-ago period. Here's how the Hologic's reported EPS has stacked up against analyst estimates in the past:

Quarter Q2 2019 Q1 2019 Q4 2018 Q3 2018 EPS Estimate 0.570 0.57 0.58 0.56 EPS Actual 0.580 0.58 0.58 0.58

Stock Performance

Over the last 52-week period, shares are up 18.6%. Given that these returns are generally positive, long-term shareholders can be content going into this earnings release. Analyst estimates are adjusted higher for EPS and revenues over the past 90 days. The average rating by analysts on Hologic stock is a Neutral. The validity of this rating has maintained conviction over the past 90 days.

Conference Call

Hologic is scheduled to hold a conference call at 4:30 p.m. ET and can be accessed here: https://edge.media-server.com/mmc/p/9yuq9iaa