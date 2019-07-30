Timken (NYSE: TKR) announces its next round of earnings this Wednesday, July 31. Here is Benzinga's everything-that-matters guide for the Q2 earnings announcement.

Earnings and Revenue

Sell-side analysts expect Timken's EPS to be near $1.44 on sales of $1.01 billion.

Timken earnings in the same period a year ago was $1.11. Quarterly sales came in at $906.30 million. The analyst consensus estimate would represent a 29.73% increase in the company's EPS figure. Sales would be up 11.44% from the same quarter last year. Timken's reported EPS has stacked up against analyst estimates in the past like this:

Quarter Q1 2019 Q4 2018 Q3 2018 Q2 2018 EPS Estimate 1.220 1.03 1.06 1.08 EPS Actual 1.350 1 1.06 1.11

Stock Performance

Over the last 52-week period, shares are up 6.61%. Given that these returns are generally positive, long-term shareholders should be satisfied going into this earnings release. Analysts have adjusted their estimates higher for EPS and revenues over the past 90 days. The average rating by analysts on Timken stock is a Neutral. The validity of this rating has maintained conviction over the past 90 days.

Conference Call

Timken is scheduled to hold a conference call at 11:00 a.m. ET and can be accessed here: https://78449.choruscall.com/dataconf/productusers/tkr/mediaframe/31340/indexr.html