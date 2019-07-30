On Wednesday, July 31, Saia (NASDAQ: SAIA) will release its latest earnings report. Here is Benzinga's outlook for the company.

Earnings and Revenue

Saia EPS will likely be near $1.32 while revenue will be around $449.46 million, according to analysts.

In the same quarter last year, Saia posted a profit of $1.15 on sales of $428.73 million. If the company were to report inline earnings when it publishes results Wednesday, earnings would be up 14.78%. Sales would be up 4.83% from the year-ago period. Saia's reported EPS has stacked up against analyst estimates in the past like this:

Quarter Q1 2019 Q4 2018 Q3 2018 Q2 2018 EPS Estimate 0.890 0.89 1.04 1.11 EPS Actual 0.850 0.97 1.07 1.15

Stock Performance

Over the last 52-week period, shares are down 5.53%. Given that these returns are generally negative, long-term shareholders are likely a little upset going into this earnings release. Analyst estimates are adjusted higher for EPS and revenues over the past 90 days. Analysts generally rate Saia stock as Neutral. The strength of this rating has maintained conviction over the past three months.

Conference Call

Saia is scheduled to hold a conference call at 11:00 a.m. ET and can be accessed here: https://edge.media-server.com/mmc/p/vrjay5sa