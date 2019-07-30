Kemet (NYSE: KEM) announces its next round of earnings this Wednesday, July 31. Here is Benzinga's everything-that-matters guide for this Wednesday's Q1 earnings announcement.

Earnings and Revenue

Analysts predict Kemet will report earnings of 75 cents per share on revenue of $343.58 million.

Kemet EPS in the same period a year ago totaled 55 cents. Sales were $327.62 million. If the company were to match the consensus estimate when it reports Wednesday, EPS would be up 36.36%. Revenue would be have grown 4.87% from the same quarter last year. In comparison to analyst estimates in the past, here's how the company's reported EPS stacks up:

Quarter Q4 2019 Q3 2019 Q2 2019 Q1 2019 Q4 2018 EPS Estimate 0.890 0.94 0.61 0.47 0.41 EPS Actual 1.050 1.07 0.87 0.55 0.45

Stock Performance

Over the last 52-week period, shares are down 21.8%. Given that these returns are generally negative, long-term shareholders are probably unhappy going into this earnings release. Over the past 90 days, analysts have adjusted their estimates higher for EPS and revenues. The average rating by analysts on Kemet stock is a Neutral. The strength of this rating has maintained conviction over the past 90 days.