DineEquity (NYSE: DIN) announces its next round of earnings this Wednesday, July 31. Here is Benzinga's everything-that-matters guide for this Wednesday's Q2 earnings announcement.

Earnings and Revenue

Based on DineEquity management projections, analysts predict EPS of $1.82 on revenue of $235.20 million.

In the same quarter last year, DineEquity posted EPS of $1.03 on sales of $184.47 million. If the company were to match the consensus estimate, earnings would be up 76.70%. Sales would be up 27.50% on a year-over-year basis. In comparison to analyst estimates in the past, here's how the company's reported EPS stacks up:

Quarter Q1 2019 Q4 2018 Q3 2018 Q2 2018 EPS Estimate 1.820 1.57 1.52 0.98 EPS Actual 1.900 1.7 1.53 1.03

Stock Performance

Shares of DineEquity were trading at $88.99 as of July 29. Over the last 52-week period, shares are up 23.92%. Given that these returns are generally positive, long-term shareholders are probably happy going into this earnings release. Analyst estimates have adjusted higher for EPS and revenues over the past 90 days. The popular rating by analysts on DineEquity stock is a Neutral. The strength of this rating has maintained conviction over the past 90 days.

Conference Call

Don't be surprised to see the stock move on comments made during its conference call. DineEquity is scheduled to hold the call at 11:00 a.m. ET and can be accessed here: https://edge.media-server.com/mmc/p/wun6xsgn