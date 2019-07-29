Merck & Co (NYSE: MRK) releases its next round of earnings this Tuesday, July 30. Here's Benzinga's essential guide to Merck's Q2 earnings report.

Earnings and Revenue

Analysts covering Merck modeled for quarterly EPS of $1.16 on revenue of $10.96 billion.

In the same quarter last year, Merck reported earnings per share of $1.06 on revenue of $10.46 billion. The Wall Street estimate would represent a 9.43% increase in the company's earnings. Sales would be have grown 4.73% from the same quarter last year. Here's how the company's reported EPS has stacked up against analyst estimates in the past:

Quarter Q1 2019 Q4 2018 Q3 2018 Q2 2018 EPS Estimate 1.060 1.04 1.14 1.03 EPS Actual 1.220 1.04 1.19 1.06

Stock Performance

Shares of Merck were trading at $82.26 as of July 29. Over the last 52-week period, shares are up 27.21%. Given that these returns are generally positive, long-term shareholders should be content going into this earnings release.

Analysts have adjusted their estimates higher for EPS and revenues over the past 90 days. The popular rating by analysts on Merck stock is a Neutral. The strength of this rating has maintained conviction over the past 90 days.

Conference Call

Don't be surprised to see the stock move on comments made during its conference call. Merck is scheduled to hold the call at 8:00 a.m. ET and can be accessed here: https://investors.merck.com/events-and-presentations/event-details/2019/Merck--Co-Inc-Q2-2019-Earnings-Call/default.aspx