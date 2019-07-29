Altria Group (NYSE: MO) unveils its next round of earnings this Tuesday, July 30. Get prepared with Benzinga's ultimate preview for Altria Group's Q2 earnings.

Earnings and Revenue

Based on Altria Group management projections, analysts predict EPS of $1.10 on revenue of $5.09 billion.

In the same quarter last year, Altria Group announced EPS of $1.01 on revenue of $4.88 billion. Revenue would be have grown 4.32% from the same quarter last year. In comparison to analyst estimates in the past, here's how the company's reported EPS stacks up:

Quarter Q1 2019 Q4 2018 Q3 2018 Q2 2018 EPS Estimate 0.930 0.95 1.07 1 EPS Actual 0.900 0.95 1.08 1.01

Stock Performance

Shares of Altria Group were trading at $49.86 as of July 28. Over the last 52-week period, shares are down 11.12%. Given that these returns are generally negative, long-term shareholders are likely a little upset going into this earnings release.

Analysts have adjusted their estimates higher for EPS and revenues over the past 90 days. The average rating by analysts on Altria Group stock is a Neutral. The validity of this rating has maintained conviction over the past 90 days.

Conference Call

Don't be surprised to see the stock move on comments made during its conference call. Altria Group is scheduled to hold the call at 8:00 a.m. ET and can be accessed here: http://investor.altria.com/Events-and-Presentations