A Preview Of Eaton's Q2 Earnings
Benzinga News Desk  
 
July 29, 2019 2:31pm   Comments
Eaton (NYSE: ETN) releases its next round of earnings this Tuesday, July 30. Here's Benzinga's essential guide to Eaton's Q2 earnings report.

Earnings and Revenue

Eaton EPS is expected to be around $1.51, according to sell-side analysts. Sales will likely be near $5.63 billion.

If the company were to report inline earnings when it publishes results Tuesday, earnings would be up 8.63%. Revenue would be up 2.61% on a year-over-year basis. Eaton's reported EPS has stacked up against analyst estimates in the past like this:

 

Quarter Q1 2019 Q4 2018 Q3 2018 Q2 2018
EPS Estimate 1.240 1.43 1.43 1.33
EPS Actual 1.260 1.46 1.43 1.39

Stock Performance

Over the last 52-week period, shares of Eaton are up 2.01%. Analysts have adjusted their estimates higher for EPS and revenues over the past 90 days. Analysts seem to have settled on a Neutral rating with Eaton. The strength of this rating has maintained conviction over the past three months.

