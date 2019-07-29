A Preview Of Eaton's Q2 Earnings
Eaton (NYSE: ETN) releases its next round of earnings this Tuesday, July 30. Here's Benzinga's essential guide to Eaton's Q2 earnings report.
Earnings and Revenue
Eaton EPS is expected to be around $1.51, according to sell-side analysts. Sales will likely be near $5.63 billion.
If the company were to report inline earnings when it publishes results Tuesday, earnings would be up 8.63%. Revenue would be up 2.61% on a year-over-year basis. Eaton's reported EPS has stacked up against analyst estimates in the past like this:
|Quarter
|Q1 2019
|Q4 2018
|Q3 2018
|Q2 2018
|EPS Estimate
|1.240
|1.43
|1.43
|1.33
|EPS Actual
|1.260
|1.46
|1.43
|1.39
Stock Performance
Over the last 52-week period, shares of Eaton are up 2.01%. Analysts have adjusted their estimates higher for EPS and revenues over the past 90 days. Analysts seem to have settled on a Neutral rating with Eaton. The strength of this rating has maintained conviction over the past three months.