AK Steel Holding (NYSE: AKS) announces its next round of earnings this Monday, July 29. Here is Benzinga's everything-that-matters guide for Monday's Q2 earnings announcement.

Earnings and Revenue

AK Steel Holding EPS is expected to be around 5 cents, according to sell-side analysts. Sales will likely be near $1.74 billion.

AK Steel Holding EPS in the same period a year ago totaled 18 cents. Revenue was $1.75 billion. If the company were to match the consensus estimate when it reports Monday, earnings would be down 72.22%. Sales would have fallen 0.40% from the same quarter last year. Here's how the AK Steel Holding's reported EPS has stacked up against analyst estimates in the past:

Quarter Q1 2019 Q4 2018 Q3 2018 Q2 2018 EPS Estimate 0.140 0.11 0.23 0.2 EPS Actual 0.230 0.16 0.21 0.18

Stock Performance

Shares of AK Steel Holding were trading at $2.46 as of July 25. Over the last 52-week period, shares are down 52.87%. Given that these returns are generally negative, long-term shareholders are probably a little upset going into this earnings release.

Analysts have adjusted their estimates lower for EPS and revenues over the past 90 days. The average rating by analysts on AK Steel Holding stock is a Sell. The strength of this rating has maintained conviction over the past 90 days.