Republic First Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ: FRBK) releases its next round of earnings Monday, July 29. Get the latest predictions in Benzinga's essential guide to the company's second-quarter earnings report.

Earnings and Revenue

Analysts predict Republic First Bancorp, Inc. will report earnings of 1 cent per share on revenue of $26.02 million.

Republic First Bancorp, Inc. earnings in the same period a year ago were 4 cents. Quarterly sales came in at $24.43 million. If the company were to match the consensus estimate when it reports Monday, earnings would be down 75%. Sales would be have grown 6.51% from the same quarter last year. Here's how the company's reported EPS has stacked up against analyst estimates in the past:

Quarter Q1 2019 Q4 2018 Q3 2018 Q2 2018 EPS Estimate 0.04 0.06 0.07 0.05 EPS Actual 0.010 0.04 0.04 0.04

Stock Performance

Shares of Republic First Bancorp, Inc. were trading at $4.55 as of July 29. Over the last 52-week period, shares are down 40.13%. Given that these returns are generally negative, long-term shareholders are probably upset going into this earnings release. Over the past 90 days, analysts have generally adjusted their estimates lower for EPS and revenues. The most common rating from analysts on Republic First Bancorp, Inc. stock is a Sell. The strength of this rating has maintained conviction over the past three months.

Conference Call

Republic First Bancorp, Inc. is scheduled to hold a conference call at 10 a.m. ET and it can be accessed here: http://investors.myrepublicbank.com/event